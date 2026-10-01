Drunk Russian shouted "Glory to Russia" and relieved himself on café patrons in Georgia: he will be deported. VIDEO

A court in Tbilisi sentenced a Russian citizen to 15 days in detention for relieving himself on café patrons from the balcony of a residential complex. After serving his sentence, the man will be deported from Georgia and banned from entering the country for three years.

Georgian and Russian-language media reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The incident occurred at the Monolith Green City residential complex in Tbilisi. According to eyewitnesses, an intoxicated resident of St Petersburg began relieving himself from a balcony onto patrons of the café below. When challenged about his behaviour, the man began shouting "Glory to Russia".

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What the Russian man said

During the court hearing, the man admitted his guilt and apologized for his actions. He explained that the toilet was occupied, so he decided to relieve himself from the balcony.

Journalists established that the Russian man had previously worked as a mathematics teacher and tutor in St Petersburg.

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