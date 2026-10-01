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Russia attacks Ukraine with 97 drones throughout day: air defences destroy 78 UAVs

Russia launches 97 drones at Ukraine, 78 shot down or suppressed

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 97 attack drones throughout the day on October 1, including 66 jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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During the day on October 1 (from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs (66 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types.

Read more: Ukraine received a new batch of missiles for NASAMS system; we are preparing air defense talks – Zelenskyy

According to preliminary data, air defences shot down or suppressed 78 UAVs during this period (including 55 jet-powered drones).

As of 6 p.m., around 10 attack drones remained in the airspace.

"Do not ignore the air raid alert!" the Air Force urged.

Read more: Pentagon is preparing contract worth more than $20 billion for production of AMRAAM missiles, - Reuters

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