Russia attacks Ukraine with 97 drones throughout day: air defences destroy 78 UAVs
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 97 attack drones throughout the day on October 1, including 66 jet-powered drones.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.
During the day on October 1 (from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs (66 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types.
According to preliminary data, air defences shot down or suppressed 78 UAVs during this period (including 55 jet-powered drones).
As of 6 p.m., around 10 attack drones remained in the airspace.
"Do not ignore the air raid alert!" the Air Force urged.
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