Germany prepares for large-scale hybrid attacks – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin was preparing for large-scale hybrid attacks and would respond "swiftly and very clearly".

Censor.NET reports this, citing The Guardian.

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Merz’s warning

Merz stressed that the rising number of incidents comes amid Russia’s "growing confusion" over its "unsuccessful war effort in Ukraine".

He said it was "important not to be intimidated by cyberattacks, drones and online propaganda".

The politician reiterated his warning that "the coming months will be decisive for Ukraine’s fate and Europe’s security".

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Background

On September 30, Reuters reported that Russia had sent NATO a written warning that it was prepared to use nuclear weapons if the Alliance attempted to isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of Russia. The North Atlantic Alliance responded that it posed no threat to Moscow and viewed the letter as an attempt at intimidation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, responding to Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons if the Kaliningrad region were isolated, said he did not take such claims "too seriously".

In turn, Russian dictator’s aide Nikolai Patrushev said that if NATO attempted to carry out its "threats" concerning the Kaliningrad region, Russia’s response would be "appropriate and swift", and the Alliance would "regret its actions".

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