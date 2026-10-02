Russian forces struck bus in Kramatorsk with FPV drone: two injured. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked a public bus in Kramatorsk with an FPV drone, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the city council, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The strike took place at around 7.08 am.
"The bus was already on its route and carrying passengers when the strike occurred. Two people were injured as a result of the attack.
Russian troops have once again attacked civilian transport – right in the middle of a routine morning journey. People were going about their business and had absolutely no connection to military targets," the statement reads.
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