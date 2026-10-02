Russian forces struck bus in Kramatorsk with FPV drone: two injured. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked a public bus in Kramatorsk with an FPV drone, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the city council, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The strike took place at around 7.08 am.

See more: Russia attacked regions of Ukraine: four dead and many wounded. PHOTOS

"The bus was already on its route and carrying passengers when the strike occurred. Two people were injured as a result of the attack.



Russian troops have once again attacked civilian transport – right in the middle of a routine morning journey. People were going about their business and had absolutely no connection to military targets," the statement reads.

See more: Occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with KABs: three wounded, labour and social protection department destroyed. PHOTOS



