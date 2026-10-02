In Rostov region, Russian man demands photo with dark-skinned man: "You’re black, f#ck. F#cking animals". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a confrontation in the Rostov region, during which a Russian man persistently demanded that a dark-skinned man take a photo with him, attributing his request to the other man’s skin colour.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the altercation is circulating on social media.

In the footage, the Russian man asks the stranger to take a photo together. The stranger is surprised by the request and asks why he should have his photo taken with someone he doesn’t even know.

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"Listen, I’m asking you just this once," insists the Russian man.

"Why take a photo with me? You don’t even know me," replies the man.

"Because you’re black, f#ck. You’re f#cking animals," the Russian explains his request.

After that, the conversation quickly escalates into an argument. The dark-skinned man refuses to have his photo taken because of his interlocutor’s aggressive tone, and the Russian starts swearing and insulting him. After an exchange of a few more expletives, the recording cuts off.

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Warning! Strong language!

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