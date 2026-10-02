Draft law on education in languages of national minorities has been introduced in Rada: Prime Minister Magyar welcomes this decision

A bill on the education of national minorities has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. Its passage is expected to help lift Hungary’s veto on unblocking two clusters in the EU accession negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The draft law has been published on the Verkhovna Rada’s website.

The purpose of the draft law is "to create appropriate conditions for improving the quality of education in the state language and the languages of Ukraine’s national minorities (communities) and indigenous peoples by refining the legislative framework governing the educational rights of the relevant individuals, ensuring the possibility of using the languages of Ukraine’s national minorities (communities) of Ukraine and the indigenous peoples of Ukraine in the educational process alongside the state language, as well as taking into account their linguistic, cultural, and educational needs."

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The bill introduces the concept of general secondary education institutions with the status of an institution of a national minority (community) of Ukraine. An institution may be granted this status if the number of students receiving education in the language of a national minority (community) constitutes more than 50% of the total number of students.

The curriculum must include the study of national history and the preservation of the material and spiritual culture associated with national identity.

At the same time, parents are granted the right to request duplicates of their children’s educational documents in the languages of national minorities.

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Hungary's response

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar commented on the bill on Facebook:

We welcome the fact that a bill was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament yesterday that strengthens the rights of the Hungarian national minority in the field of education. This bill strengthens the legal guarantees for education in the Hungarian language and the network of educational institutions

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