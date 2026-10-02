A sensational statement

Word of the Year

A just end to the war

Friends

The Russian ‘Titanic’

Such are the times...

Virtuosos

Insider

Outcome of negotiations with China

See more: Kremlin Zombieland, oil ’action’, great victor. Fresh photo memes from ’Censor.NET’

Stood up for a friend

Read more: Against backdrop of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, Putin has banned publication of data on Russian oil industry

Read more: Putin says at "Valdai" that Russia was "forced" to wage war against Ukraine and calls on West to "live in harmony"

An interesting question

Arguments

He did it after all...

Read more: Ukraine has not moved any closer to negotiations with Russia; Europe is standing in way, - Peskov

Today

Birthday boy

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