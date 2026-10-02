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Putin’s sensational statement, Trump’s friends, just end to war. Latest photo memes from "Censor.NET"

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A sensational statement

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Word of the Year

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A just end to the war

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Friends

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The Russian ‘Titanic’

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Such are the times...

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Virtuosos

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Insider

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Outcome of negotiations with China

See more: Kremlin Zombieland, oil ’action’, great victor. Fresh photo memes from ’Censor.NET’

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Stood up for a friend

Read more: Against backdrop of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, Putin has banned publication of data on Russian oil industry

Read more: Putin says at "Valdai" that Russia was "forced" to wage war against Ukraine and calls on West to "live in harmony"

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An interesting question

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Arguments

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He did it after all...

Read more: Ukraine has not moved any closer to negotiations with Russia; Europe is standing in way, - Peskov

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Today

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Birthday boy

See more photoshopped images here

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Lavrov Sergey (397) Medvedev (109) Peskov Dmitry (555) politics (81) Vladimir Putin (4164) collages (51)
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