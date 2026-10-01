The Kremlin claims that Europe is allegedly obstructing peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated in a comment to Russian media by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, the U.S. continues to link the resumption of economic cooperation with Russia to a resolution of the war in Ukraine.

"Ukraine has not moved any closer to negotiations with Russia, and Europe continues to hinder the resumption of the negotiation process. ... Instead of seeking ways to de-escalate tensions, Europe has decided to forge its own security identity," Peskov said.

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What led up to this?

As a reminder, on September 8, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. They discussed Ukraine and the results of the visit by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv.

On September 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the Russian State Duma election period, there "will be no truly substantive negotiations" with Russia regarding an end to the war in Ukraine.

He hopes to see the first results of the negotiations by the end of September and added that U.S. officials are seeking to make "substantial progress" in the talks aimed at ending the war before winter sets in.

Read more: European defence companies supplying weapons to Ukraine are potential "military targets" for Russia, says Russian Foreign Ministry