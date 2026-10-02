Karyna, who lost both legs in KAB strike, is learning to walk on prosthetics: "Sometimes I walk through pain because no one else will walk for me". VIDEO

Karyna Aheeva, who lost both her legs on 3 July as a result of a Russian guided air strike on Shevchenko Avenue in Sumy, is undergoing rehabilitation and learning to walk again. Despite being in severe pain, she trains every day using special training prostheses.

According to Censor.NET, following complex operations in hospitals in Sumy and Lviv, Karina was transferred to the Superhumans rehabilitation centre in the Lviv region.

For over two weeks now, she has been learning to walk on ‘stabis’ – special training prostheses without knee modules. Every day, Karyna spends two hours in intensive sessions with a physiotherapist, as well as working with an occupational therapist on developing her gait.

See more: Children and schools are being targeted: following Russia’s attack on Sumy, Zelenskyy called on partners to mount genuine response. PHOTOS

"When I first stood up, it felt so strange, because it had been such a long time since I’d been upright. And it was painful, scary, and there was the pressure too…" recalls Karyna.

Every step is still a struggle for her due to the severe pain, but she continues her training.

"Sometimes I walk through the pain because no one else will do it for me," says Karyna.

See also: Russian forces strike Sumy with KAB bombs: two dead and 23 injured, including four children. PHOTOS (updated)

Her main motivation remains her 9-month-old son and her husband. At the weekend, her parents visit the baby in Lviv, after which

Karyna returns to Superhumans and continues her rehabilitation.

Due to her treatment, the Aheev family are currently not working. The funds raised for the family are being spent on rent in Lviv, looking after their little one and, in particular, expensive baby food.

Looking ahead, Karyna faces further medical monitoring of the bone growths, plastic surgery on her limbs and the next stages of her rehabilitation.

Read more: Ruscists strike Sumy with KABs: two killed and seven injured, including child. PHOTOS (updated)

Read more: Russian forces struck Sumy with KAB bombs: there are fatalities and injuries. PHOTO