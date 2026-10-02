Russians attacked Mykolaiv with missiles and strike drones: port infrastructure was damaged, and there are injuries

On the afternoon of October 2, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Mykolaiv, first using missiles and attack drones. Three men were injured in the attack; all were hospitalized.

Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"This afternoon, the enemy launched a combined attack on Mykolaiv,, reportedly using missiles and attack drones," the statement said.

Injuries in Mykolaiv

According to available information, three men were injured in the attack. All have been hospitalized. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care.

Read more: Russia attacked port of Mykolaiv with drones: two people died, three foreign ships were damaged

The attack caused damage to

port and civil infrastructure facilities, including

an administrative building,

production and warehouse facilities,

an office building,

a hotel and restaurant complex, and

a car service center.

Read more: Mykolaiv was hit by massive attacks by Russian Federation: four people were killed and 19 wounded, including children