Japan to consider transferring missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Japan plans to resume discussions on the possibility of providing or selling weapons to Ukraine, including interceptors for US Patriot air defense systems.

Itsunori Onodera, a Japanese lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and former defense minister, said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Discussions in Japan

According to him, implementing such a decision is currently complicated by legal and political restrictions, but the Japanese authorities intend to discuss possible steps again.

"Japan has certain legal restrictions, as well as restrictions at the level of government policy. However, under Prime Minister Takaichi’s leadership, we intend to initiate discussions within the government on further steps, using this visit as a catalyst," Onodera said.

He noted that the Japanese delegation’s current visit to Kyiv continues the dialogue between the two countries that began earlier.

Read more: ’Patriot missiles will help protect lives ahead of difficult winter,’ - Zaluzhnyi on new air defence package from UK

Cooperation between the countries

On September 14, Eisuke Mori, speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan’s parliament, made his first visit to Ukraine. Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

A defense strategy mission from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party also arrived in Kyiv and held talks with Zelenskyy on bilateral cooperation.

Onodera emphasized that regular contacts between representatives of the two countries demonstrate a gradual strengthening of trust between Japan and Ukraine.

"I feel that we are now at a stage where relations of trust between Japan and Ukraine are steadily strengthening. As for developing these relations in the future, we plan to hold the relevant consultations with the Japanese government following the current exchange of views," the Japanese lawmaker added.

Read more: EU accelerates review of Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles – European Commission