Farewell held in Vyshhorod for 14-year-old Illia Honcharov, killed by Russian missile. PHOTOS
On Friday, October 2, 14-year-old Illia Honcharov, who was killed in a Russian strike on the Kyiv region on September 30, was laid to rest in Vyshhorod.
This was reported by Radio Liberty and photojournalist Yan Dobronosov, Censor.NET reports.
Farewell to Illia Honcharov
Illia’s family had moved from the Sumy region to escape constant Russian shelling. His parents and younger sister survived the enemy strike on September 30.
Relatives said the teenager loved motorcycles, took care of them, and dreamed of owning a Kawasaki. Before the funeral, his loved ones posted about this on social media and asked motorcyclists to attend Illia’s farewell, rev their engines and sound their horns during the burial; this was how the family wanted to give the boy his final send-off.
Several hundred people attended Illia’s farewell, along with several dozen motorcyclists who rode in the funeral procession to the burial site.
Background
Earlier reports said that a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region on September 30 destroyed a house in Vyshhorod, killing a child and injuring three other people.
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