Farewell held in Vyshhorod for 14-year-old Illia Honcharov, killed by Russian missile. PHOTOS

On Friday, October 2, 14-year-old Illia Honcharov, who was killed in a Russian strike on the Kyiv region on September 30, was laid to rest in Vyshhorod.

This was reported by Radio Liberty and photojournalist Yan Dobronosov, Censor.NET reports.

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Farewell to Illia Honcharov

Illia’s family had moved from the Sumy region to escape constant Russian shelling. His parents and younger sister survived the enemy strike on September 30.

Photo: Yan Dobronosov’s Facebook page

Photo: Yan Dobronosov’s Facebook page

Relatives said the teenager loved motorcycles, took care of them, and dreamed of owning a Kawasaki. Before the funeral, his loved ones posted about this on social media and asked motorcyclists to attend Illia’s farewell, rev their engines and sound their horns during the burial; this was how the family wanted to give the boy his final send-off.

Photo: Yan Dobronosov’s Facebook page

Photo: Yan Dobronosov’s Facebook page

Several hundred people attended Illia’s farewell, along with several dozen motorcyclists who rode in the funeral procession to the burial site.

Photo: Yan Dobronosov’s Facebook page

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Background

Earlier reports said that a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region on September 30 destroyed a house in Vyshhorod, killing a child and injuring three other people.

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