131 out of 157 enemy UAVs shot down; "Banderols" attacked Odesa region — Air Force.

On the night of October 3, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 157 Shahed strike UAVs (45 of which were jet-powered), Gerber UAVs, and "Parody" decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 131 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

Read more: Russia launched 108 UAVs at Ukraine; air defense neutralized 88 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Consequences

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 12 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 5 locations.

In addition, this morning the enemy attacked the Odesa region with "Banderole"-type loitering munitions. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" — the Air Force emphasizes.

Read more: MiG-29 pilot Captain Marat Mambetov of "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade killed in combat on front line