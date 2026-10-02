Russia launched 108 UAVs at Ukraine; air defense neutralized 88 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian occupiers launched 108 attack UAVs of various types at Ukraine (47 of them were jet-powered).
This is mentioned in a report by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did the enemy use to attack?
Indeed, the Russians launched "Shahed"-type UAVs, "Gerber" UAVs, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast, and the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Gvardeyskoye.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 88 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.
At the same time, airstrikes were recorded at 11 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 5 locations.
The Russian Federation's attack is currently ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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