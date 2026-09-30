Zelenskyy and Støre discussed relentless Russian terror, strengthening air defence and F-16s

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The president reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian terror

Zelenskyy briefed Støre on Russia’s relentless drone terror and ballistic missile strikes.

Since the start of today alone, 24 people have been injured.

Sadly, seven people have been killed, including a child.

Read more: Ukraine received a new batch of missiles for NASAMS system; we are preparing air defense talks – Zelenskyy

Protecting Ukraine

"We discussed what Ukraine needs to defend itself against this brutal escalation, primarily air defence and support for our F-16s. We are coordinating our steps and working to provide greater protection for lives and security. I thank the Prime Minister personally and all of Norway for their unwavering support," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy held meeting with commanders in Lyman sector: payments to service members, drones and artillery