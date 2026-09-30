Zelenskyy held meeting with commanders in Lyman sector: payments to service members, drones and artillery

President Zelenskyy, while in the Lyman sector, held a coordination meeting with corps, brigade and battalion commanders.

He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"There were reports on decisions regarding defence procurement, primarily pickup trucks, at the brigade level. We also discussed strengthening the Unmanned Systems Forces, increasing funding for drones, simplifying procurement, expanding staffing, and replenishing and training personnel. There is a need for long-range artillery. We reached agreement with the military on this issue. We also agreed that commanders would prepare proposals on pay for service members on the front line," the post reads.

The president also spoke with corps commanders about the frontline situation in the east and south, as well as the development of drone and counter-drone technologies and new methods of warfare.

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"We also discussed the return of service members who have gone AWOL, the recruitment of foreigners, and logistics.



All issues at the military command level must be worked through and discussed at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We are working to give our service members more capabilities to defend our positions," he concluded.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command post of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade, whose service members are carrying out missions in the Lyman sector.

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