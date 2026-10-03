Working body will be established under NSDC to handle identification of bodies of fallen defenders, - Klymenko

A working group will be established under the National Security and Defense Council to address the identification of the bodies of fallen defenders.

This was reported by NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Strengthening Forensic Medical Examinations and Establishing New Offices

For the families of missing persons, the long wait to identify a loved one is a source of additional pain. Therefore, the government must ensure that these processes are expedited and that the forensic examinations are conducted to a high standard.

"At the direction of the President of Ukraine, priority measures have been identified. The government must strengthen the forensic medical examination system: increase the number of specialists and ensure appropriate working conditions for them," the statement reads.

In addition, according to Klymenko, it is important to establish specialized SME offices in the regions that will focus exclusively on identifying the bodies of military personnel.

Read more: New Ukrainian interceptors are undergoing testing, and combat units are already using them in field, - Klymenko

Oversight by the National Security and Defense Council and a Results-Oriented Approach

"From now on, this work will be overseen by the National Security and Defense Council. A dedicated working group will bring together all the relevant government agencies. We need to view the entire process holistically: where delays occur, what decisions are missing, and who is responsible for implementing them," added Klymenko.

"What matters to families isn't an explanation of why the system is slow. They need answers. Our work is focused precisely on results," he explained.

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