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News UAV attack on Kyiv Russian strikes on bridges in Kyiv
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Eyewitness to attack on North Bridge in Kyiv described explosion and damaged cars: "There was explosion up ahead. There were debris on tarmac". VIDEO

An eyewitness to the attack on the North Bridge in Kyiv described the explosion and the damaged cars.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, a woman named Valentina was nearby at the time of the attack.

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"There was an explosion up ahead. Two cars were hit straight away; the passenger cars were smashed. There were debris on the tarmac. And we just drove past. Then the traffic jams started," said the eyewitness.

According to Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, the attack on the Northern Bridge damaged the road surface and the trolleybus overhead lines.

Vehicular traffic is still passing over the bridge, but trolleybuses are currently not running.

Watch more: Strike on Northern Bridge: Kyiv gripped by traffic jams. VIDEO

Watch more: Fourth Russian attack on Pivdennyi Bridge, first details of Ukraine’s FP-7 ballistic missile use and €2.9 billion from EU: Top stories for October 2. VIDEO

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