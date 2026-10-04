During peace talks, US and Russia discussed multi-billion deal involving Lukoil, – NYT

Negotiations between US President Donald Trump’s administration and Russia regarding an end to the war in Ukraine have expanded and now include a multi-billion oil deal that benefits businessmen from the Middle East who have links to the two key US negotiators – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner

This is reported by the NYT, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

The deal, which requires approval from the US government and the Kremlin, concerns a vast network of oil fields, refineries and petrol stations around the world owned byLukoil – one of Russia’s largest energy companies.

The leading group seeking to conclude this deal includes:

American investor Todd Boeli, who donated $2 million to President Trump’s political projects;

two Middle Eastern groups that have done business with Kushner or the Witkoff family;

one of the US government’s own departments.

See also: Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery has suspended operations following an attack by Ukrainian drones, according to Reuters

It is reported that negotiations have been ongoing for several months, according to eight people familiar with the matter who spoke to the publication. These individuals spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks.

It is reported that there are no signs that Kushner or Witkoff will derive any personal gain from this. However, this potential deal demonstrates the close intertwining of personal business ties with geopolitics – even for an administration that has repeatedly dismissed concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

The deal was discussed during peace talks

According to three people familiar with the proceedings of the meeting, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin mentioned this deal during a conversation with Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin on 5 September. As one of the participants noted, Putin proposed implementing this project to demonstrate to Russians the possibility of doing business with the United States.

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One of the sources said that the Americans replied that they would work on the deal. They viewed it as a way to establish good relations with the Kremlin, as well as to lower global energy prices. At the same time, it is beneficial for buyers, as US approval of the sale would allow American sanctions on the assets to be lifted and increase their value.

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Moscow

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.

At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The talks lasted over three hours.

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