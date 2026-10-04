Case has been opened against Shariy and his wife in Spain: they are suspected of financial fraud and links to Russian Federation, - media

A judicial investigation is underway in Spain into the pro-Russian blogger Anatolii Shariy and his partner Olha Bondarenko in connection with a case involving possible tax evasion and the concealment of assets. Investigators are also looking into Shariy’s possible links with the Russian security services.

This is reported by the Spanish newspaper El Diario, according to Censor.NET.

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Financial fraud and links to the Russian Federation

It is noted that the investigation began following a request for international legal assistance from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

Case files accessed by the publication point to possible offences against the Spanish state treasury, money laundering and document forgery.

The offence of concealing assets was later added to these charges .

Shariy and his wife, Olga Bondarenko, have been tax residents of Spain since 2016. According to the investigation, tax evasion could have amounted to 150,900 euros in 2018 and 387,600 euros in 2022. With regard to the years 2019–2021, investigators found evidence of additional sources of income. The investigation involves bank accounts in Lithuania and Russia, P2P payments from Russia and Luxembourg, transfers received from Kazakhstan and payments received via online platforms.

The total amount of fines that may be imposed on the couple amounts to 10.7 million euros.

Law enforcement agencies see "signs of money laundering risk" in this scheme. Investigators also suspect a link between the money received and activities carried out on behalf of the Russian security services.

According to the investigation, after selling the property in Tarragona, Shariy spent all the proceeds on jewellery and precious metals, which are "easy to conceal". Spanish investigators believe he did this immediately after learning of the investigation, in order to make it more difficult to trace and seize the assets.

Read more: Sharii’s representative Nikolaichuk appointed as head of department of Military University

Searches

In June this year, a search was carried out at the couple’s home. According to the publication, law enforcement officers found a Glock 19 pistol, around 800,000 euros in cryptocurrency, works of art, watches and jewellery worth 400,000 euros, twenty gold bars worth 150,000 euros and a Porsche Cayenne.

The court seized the jewellery, precious metals, works of art and cryptocurrency. In addition, mobile phones and computer equipment were confiscated.

Shariy’s sentence in Ukraine

It should be recalled that in June 2025, pro-Kremlin propagandist and blogger Anatolii Shariy was sentenced in absentia in Ukraine to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property. Shariy currently resides in Spain.

It should be recalled that last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree extending the sanctions against the propagandist and blogger Anatoliy Shariy for a further 10 years.

Read also: Pro-Russian propagandist Shariy sentenced in absentia in Ukraine to 15 years’ imprisonment for treason, says the SBU