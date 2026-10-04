Russian forces have occupied Ivanivka and advanced into Novy Shakhov in Donetsk regio, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Ivanivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and advanced to Novoye Shakhovoye (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: In September, Russian Federation expanded its occupied territory by 66 square kilometers, but it is too early to draw conclusions – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Updated map

See more: Defence Forces have liberated Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka and regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove, – DeepState. MAP