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Russian forces have occupied Ivanivka and advanced into Novy Shakhov in Donetsk regio, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Ivanivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and advanced to Novoye Shakhovoye (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: In September, Russian Federation expanded its occupied territory by 66 square kilometers, but it is too early to draw conclusions – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Updated map

Russia has occupied Ivanivka and advanced into Novyi Shakhovyi

See more: Defence Forces have liberated Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka and regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6316) military actions (3649) Pokrovskyy district (1399) Ivanivka (1) Nove Shakhove (15) DeepState (570)
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