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Russian forces have occupied Ivanivka and advanced into Novy Shakhov in Donetsk regio, – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
This has been reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Ivanivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and advanced to Novoye Shakhovoye (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated map
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