Zelenskyy on Merz’s visit: There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany to strengthen defense

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced important agreements between Ukraine and Germany in connection with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Kyiv.

The president announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that Germany has consistently demonstrated leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainian men and women from Russian attacks.

"We are grateful for all the support. And today we are working on measures to ensure that we in Ukraine and throughout Europe have more opportunities to defend ourselves. Important agreements will be reached between Ukraine and Germany. We must work together to stop Russia. Thank you to everyone who is helping," the president added.

Watch more: "Russia must be held accountable for this escalation": Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s strikes on Northern Bridge, Dnipro and Sumy. VIDEO

What led up to it

It was previously reported that on the morning of October 4, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. This is the head of government’s first visit to Ukraine since May 2025.

See more: Merz arrives in Kyiv: Ukraine needs our support in the coming weeks (updated). PHOTO