Occupiers struck facility in Sumy with "Geran" drones: one worker was killed, and three others were injured

This morning, October 4, Russian forces launched a "Geran" UAV strike on the Kovpakivsky district in Sumy, resulting in one fatality.

Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the CMA, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the enemy launched an attack with a UAV—presumably of the "Geran" type—against one of the city's industrial facilities.

"A 52-year-old employee of a company in the Kovpakivsky District of Sumy, which was attacked this morning by three Russian UAVs, was killed. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the head of the MVA wrote later.

Watch more: "Russia must be held accountable for this escalation": Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s strikes on Northern Bridge, Dnipro and Sumy. VIDEO

Three other people were also injured and are receiving outpatient treatment; further details are being clarified.

Information regarding the consequences is being gathered and updated.

Read more: Enemy air strike on Sumy: occupiers fired four KABs at industrial area

What led up to it

It was previously reported that Russian forces dropped five KAB bombs on Sumy; a strike was recorded near a high-rise building, and there are casualties.