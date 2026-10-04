Two people injured in enemy drone strike on civilian car in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Today, 4 October, Russian occupiers struck a civilian vehicle with a drone in a village in the Kharkiv region, resulting in two people being hospitalised.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
At around 10.30 am, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a civilian vehicle in the village of Zolochiv.
A 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in the attack. The victims have now been taken to hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care.
Consequences of the attack
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