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News Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Two people injured in enemy drone strike on civilian car in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Today, 4 October, Russian occupiers struck a civilian vehicle with a drone in a village in the Kharkiv region, resulting in two people being hospitalised.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

At around 10.30 am, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a civilian vehicle in the village of Zolochiv.

A 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in the attack. The victims have now been taken to hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Russians struck village with missile and car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: one person has been killed and others injured

Consequences of the attack

Russia struck a civilian car in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Russia struck a civilian car in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Russia struck a civilian car in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast

See more: Enemy struck Kharkiv overnight: four people were injured and fires broke out. PHOTOS

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shoot out (19154) Kharkiv region (2025) Bohodukhivskyy district (158) Zolochiv (53)
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