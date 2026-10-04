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News UAV attack on Kyiv
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Russian attack on Kyiv: debris fell near school and onto car in Darnytskyi district. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 4 October, Russian forces continued to attack the Kyiv area with strike drones. There have been consequences.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What consequences have been reported?

According to him, in the Darnytskyi district, debris from a UAV fell onto a parked car. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Russian strike on Kyiv

Also in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell onto an open area at one of the schools.

No further information regarding the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Crater on Northern Bridge in Kyiv following this morning’s attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that the enemy had struck the North Bridge in Kyiv once again.

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Kyiv (3373) shoot out (19154) Shahed (1615)
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