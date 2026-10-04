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Russian attack on Kyiv: debris fell near school and onto car in Darnytskyi district. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 4 October, Russian forces continued to attack the Kyiv area with strike drones. There have been consequences.
This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What consequences have been reported?
According to him, in the Darnytskyi district, debris from a UAV fell onto a parked car. Emergency services are heading to the scene.
Also in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell onto an open area at one of the schools.
No further information regarding the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the enemy had struck the North Bridge in Kyiv once again.
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