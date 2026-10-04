Zelenskyy and Merz paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO
German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz began his visit to Ukraine by paying tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Eternal honour to all defenders
"We appreciate the respect shown to our soldiers and the solidarity with the Ukrainian people. It is important that, in these difficult times, Germany stands by us – in support and in remembrance. Eternal honour to all the defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe," the statement reads.
What led up to it
It was previously reported that on the morning of 4 October, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. This is the first visit by a head of government to Ukraine since May 2025.
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