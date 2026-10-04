Denfix Air Force pilot captured moment enemy aerial target was pursued and destroyed by missile. VIDEO
A Ukrainian Air Force pilot with the call sign Denfix has released footage of the destruction of an enemy aerial target.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilot approached the enemy target, locked onto it and fired a missile.
The published footage shows the pursuit of the enemy target and the moment the missile struck, after which it exploded in mid-air.
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