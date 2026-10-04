Occupiers launched second attack on Sumy using six KAB bombs: six people were injured, two of whom are in serious condition

Russian troops have launched a second attack on Sumy using guided aerial bombs, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the CMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The city had not yet recovered from the previous attack when, at 14.00, Russia again launched a massive air strike on Sumy using six KABs," the statement reads.

It is reported that the strikes took place at two locations in the Zarichne and Kovpakivka districts of Sumy. Residential buildings in the private sector were hit.

It is currently understood that six people have been injured, two of whom are seriously injured. Details regarding the number and condition of the injured are being clarified.

It is reported that fires broke out at both locations. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: "Russia must be held accountable for this escalation": Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s strikes on Northern Bridge, Dnipro and Sumy. VIDEO

What led up to it