Occupiers launched second attack on Sumy using six KAB bombs: six people were injured, two of whom are in serious condition
Russian troops have launched a second attack on Sumy using guided aerial bombs, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the CMA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The city had not yet recovered from the previous attack when, at 14.00, Russia again launched a massive air strike on Sumy using six KABs," the statement reads.
It is reported that the strikes took place at two locations in the Zarichne and Kovpakivka districts of Sumy. Residential buildings in the private sector were hit.
It is currently understood that six people have been injured, two of whom are seriously injured. Details regarding the number and condition of the injured are being clarified.
It is reported that fires broke out at both locations. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that Russian forces dropped five KAB bombs on Sumy; a strike near a high-rise block has been confirmed, and there are casualties.
- In addition, on the morning of 4 October, Russian forces launched a ‘Geran’ UAV strike on a factory in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, resulting in one fatality.
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