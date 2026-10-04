Merz addressed Putin in Kyiv: ’Put end to this senseless war’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv, has called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to cease attacks on Ukraine and demonstrate a willingness to negotiate.

This is reported by dpa, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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An appeal to Putin

"Mr Putin, put an end to this senseless war! We are ready for negotiations; we are ready to talk to one another about bringing this war to an end. But these barbaric attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop," said Merz.

As reported, Merz, accompanied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited the site of the Russian strike on the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv.

During his visit, air-raid sirens sounded several times due to Russian attacks, and in the morning a strike was launched on the Northern Bridge.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Merz paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO

Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences

Standing outside the damaged building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Merz remarked that attacks such as the one that took place last Monday clearly demonstrate the senselessness of this war.

"An attack on the Academy of Sciences in Kyiv, right in the city centre, just a few hundred metres from the German Embassy. And this morning, on a peaceful Sunday, there was an air-raid alert in Kyiv. War crimes are being committed here every day," he emphasised.

According to Merz, attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure took place on a daily basis whilst the country was preparing for winter.

"I am once again appealing to the Russian leadership, to the President of Russia: stop this war! We can negotiate, but only once the guns have fallen silent – and the guns must fall silent," he said.