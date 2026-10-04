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US has proposed holding trilateral meeting at technical level by end of October, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting

Ukraine is prepared to take part in a trilateral meeting with the US and Russia at a technical level. The United States is proposing that it take place by the end of October.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth".

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Ukraine is ready

"I can’t go into all the details… Yesterday, for example, I spoke with the negotiating team – the American team. The American side is currently in contact with Ukraine and Russia and is proposing to hold a meeting of some sort by the end of October at a technical level in a trilateral format," said Zelenskyy.

He noted that on 3 October he had confirmed that the Ukrainian side was prepared to support such a meeting by the end of October.

"There is no new information here; we are open to the UAE or any other country proposed by the American side. I know that they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so – I’m not sure of the procedure. And we will await a response," the President added.

Read more: Weapons and energy: Germany has announced new support package for Ukraine worth more than 1.3 billion euros, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What led up to it?

  • In September, US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow, where they met with the Russian dictator. They then made their first visit to Kyiv.
  • On 22 September, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
  • On 25 September, CNN reported on a meeting between Dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner that took place in New York. According to sources, the discussion centred on cooperation between Russia and the US, as well as a peaceful resolution to the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.
  • The last meeting between representatives of the US, Ukraine and Russia took place in February — before the war with Iran began. Since then, the talks have effectively been put on hold. A new trilateral meeting is expected to take place in October in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9921) negotiations (1650) Russia (14539) USA (7434)
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