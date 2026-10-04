Unmanned System Forces have struck 456 power facilities in Russia and temporarily occupied territories over past three months, - Madyar. VIDEO

Over the course of three months, as part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 456 power facilities in territories temporarily occupied by Russia and within the Russian Federation itself.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Over the three months of the Unmanned Systems Forces’ ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’ operation (06.07.26–03.10.26), 456 power facilities in the occupied territories and in the Russian Federation were targeted," he wrote.

He added that over the course of ten days, USF units carried out effective strikes, in particular against 44 power facilities in territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the enemy: 17 facilities in Crimea, 14 in the Donetsk region, five in the Luhansk region, six in the Zaporizhzhia region, and one each in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Watch more: Reports from occupied Crimea indicate that power substation has been hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

List of targets struck:

Autonomous Republic of Crimea (17 facilities): The 330 kV ‘Ostrovska’ (Kyyat) and ‘Zakhidno-Krymska’ (Karyerne) substations were struck, the 220 kV ‘Krasnoperekopsk’ and ‘Soda’ substations (Yany Kapu), the 110 kV ‘Privolne’ and ‘Nizhnegorsk’ substations, as well as a number of 35 kV substations (‘Chornomorske’, ‘Medvedeve’, ‘Slovianske’, ‘Krasnosilska’, ‘Berezivka’, ‘Kumove’, ‘Shchurm Perekopu’, ‘Mykhailivka’, ‘Voinka’, ‘Vyshneva’);

Occupied Donetsk region (14 facilities): The strategic 330 kV substations "Chaikino" (Makiivka) and "Zorya" (Athens), the 220 kV substation "Smolyanka" (Donetsk), the 110 kV substations "Poshtovyi GPP-1", "Pivnichna" (twice), ‘Zasyadko’ (again), as well as the ‘Stila’ substation (Dokuchaievsk), the ‘DE-09’ substation, and substations in the settlements of Orikhove, Bunhe, Vesele and Myronivskyi;

Occupied Luhansk region (5 facilities): The 500 kV "Peremoha" high-voltage substation (Prokhladne) was destroyed, as well as substations in the settlements of Arapivka, Yevsuh, Verkhnia Pokrovka and Oborotnivka;

The occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region: Substations in the settlements of Andriivka, Bilmak, Druzhne, Reichenfeld and Primorsky Posad, as well as a gas distribution station (GDS) in the settlement of Dmytrivka, were hit;

The 330 kV ‘Pershokostiantynivka’ substation in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region and a substation in the village of Nova Tarasivka in the temporarily occupied part of the Kharkiv region were also hit.