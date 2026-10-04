Germany will increase its contribution to Ukraine’s energy fund to over €800 million, - Shmyhal

Ukraine’s Minister for Energy, Denys Shmyhal, spoke about the financial and energy agreements reached with Germany following the visit to Kyiv by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his delegation.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post on his Telegram channel.

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Germany is set to increase its contribution to the Energy Fund

Germany has already channelled over 557 million euros to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund. Mr Shmyhal spoke about this during a meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katerina Reiche.

According to the minister, taking into account the new aid expected in the near future, Germany’s total contribution will exceed 800 million euros.

"Taking into account the newly announced aid, which we expect to receive in the near future, the country’s total contribution will exceed 800 million euros," Shmyhal wrote.

Ukraine is also interested in joint projects in the fields of distributed and flexible generation, electricity storage, the modernisation of grids and substations, gas infrastructure and the protection of critical infrastructure.

On the subject of gas security, the ministers discussed supplies of liquefied natural gas via German infrastructure. They also discussed involving European companies in the operation of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Read more: Russia has damaged 1,613 Ukrainian energy facilities: Shmyhal urges partners to invest more actively in reconstruction

Berlin will assist with the restoration of the Chornobyl site

Germany has also announced its intention to provide 50 million euros for the restoration of the ‘Shelter’ facility at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Station.

"We discussed Ukraine’s experience in constructing shelters at energy facilities separately. We are ready to work together with our German colleagues on developing new technical solutions," added the Energy Minister.

In addition, Shmyhal invited his German partners to take part in the EBRD donor conference in Paris on 9 November.

As a reminder, on 4 October, Friedrich Merz, Minister for Economic Affairs Katerina Reiche and 10 executives from companies in the defence and energy sectors arrived in Kyiv.

The meetings focused on support for Ukraine. In particular, Germany has allocated a comprehensive aid package for Ukraine worth over 1.3 billion euros. Furthermore, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and Germany are preparing an agreement on drones.