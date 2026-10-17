France has accelerated supply of missiles to Ukraine and will assist with satellite imagery, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Paris has accelerated the supply of missiles to Ukraine and is working to assist Kyiv with satellite imagery and early-warning systems.

He made these remarks at a press conference following the European Council meeting in Brussels, reports Censor.NET, citing ‘Ukrinform’.

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Support for Ukraine

Macron emphasised that France and its European partners would continue to support Ukraine in its stand against Russian aggression.

"We will not leave Ukraine and the Ukrainian people without support, as this is a war of resistance against Russian aggression. At a time when certain ambiguities are arising and some are wavering, the role of Europeans is to stand firm in their position. After all, this is about Europe’s security and the defence of international principles," he emphasised.

According to him, Europe continues to provide budgetary support to Ukraine; in particular, the European Commission has announced a new tranche of funding.

Read more: It is in France’s interest to continue supporting Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Missiles for Ukraine

The French President also announced the acceleration of the implementation of the agreements reached with Ukraine in July.

"We have accelerated new deliveries of missiles, as well as all the work we are carrying out in the field of drones and missile defence. Further meetings will take place in the coming days, aimed at speeding up the licensing process – that is, granting authorisations for the faster production of certain types of our weaponry by third parties directly on Ukrainian territory," Macron stated.

France, he added, also intends to develop joint defence projects with Ukraine.

"Furthermore, we are actively working to help Ukraine strengthen its ability to counter aggression through satellite imagery and early-warning systems, which are absolutely essential. And Europe has the necessary solutions in this area," the politician concluded.

Read more: France unreservedly supports the call for energy truce, - Macron