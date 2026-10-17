Rescue worker Anatolii Hopka was killed during Russian attack on Sloviansk: his body was found under rubble. PHOTO

Last night, a Russian air strike on a residential area in Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, claimed the life of rescue worker Anatolii Hopka.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that an enemy aerial bomb destroyed part of a block of flats, and Anatolii Hopka was trapped under the rubble. Rescuers held out hope of saving him until the very end, but during the emergency rescue operations, they recovered the body of their fallen colleague from beneath the rubble.

Anatolii Hopka was 41 years old. He served in the State Emergency Service for over 16 years, ensuring people’s safety and the readiness of rescue units to carry out their duties on a daily basis. His life was filled with responsibility and dedication to the cause to which he had devoted himself.

See more: Russian air strike on Sloviansk: human remains and woman’s body recovered from rubble, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

"This is an irreparable loss for the entire family of rescuers in the Donetsk region. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and everyone who knew Anatolii. We share your grief and bow our heads in mourning. The fond memory of Anatolii will remain in our hearts forever," the State Emergency Service added.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 17 October, Russian troops carried out a FAB-250 airstrike on a residential neighbourhood in Sloviansk. One person was reported killed and 10 wounded.