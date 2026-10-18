Approximate movements of Russian drones and missiles can now be viewed in "Air Raid Alert" app

The ‘Air Raid Alert’ app now features a map showing the estimated trajectories of enemy drones and missiles.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that this is a joint project between the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian IT companies.

Koretskyi emphasises that during air strikes, every minute counts for people’s safety. It is therefore important that people have quick access to information verified by the military and do not waste time searching for reports in unverified sources.

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The exact location of targets is not shown

"Important! The map does not show the exact location of targets in real time. If an air raid alert is sounded, you must immediately head for a shelter and remain there until the all-clear is given," added the Prime Minister.