79,000 square metre Ozon distribution centre is on fire in St Petersburg following drone attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An Ozon warehouse is on fire in St Petersburg following a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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The fire has been confirmed by the company

The Ozon distribution centre in St Petersburg is on fire following a drone attack, the company has reported. There are no casualties.

It is reported that staff were evacuated in advance.

See also on ‘Censor.NET’: Drones attacked Rostov: a massive fire broke out at an oil terminal. VIDEO

Details

The Ozon warehouse attacked in St Petersburg is located in the Kolpinsky District, an ASTRA OSINT analyst has established.







The logistics centre on Sofiyskaya Street is one of Ozon’s busiest fulfilment centres in the North-West region, covering an area of up to 79,000 square metres.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, following a drone attack on St Petersburg, an oil terminal is on fire, there is a partial blackout in the city, and the bridge has been hit.

It later emerged that the city’s largest fuel terminal – the "Ruchyi" oil depot – is on fire as a result of the drone attack on St Petersburg.

See also on Censor.NET: Drones attacked Rostov: a massive fire broke out at an oil terminal. VIDEO