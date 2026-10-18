Trump administration is proposing that Europe resume purchasing Russian gas in larger volumes, and that Ukraine resume its transit, - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump has proposed that Europe resume purchasing Russian gas in larger quantities. The US is promoting this idea "as part of a peace agreement on Ukraine".

This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"To encourage Russia to end the war"

As noted, "a key element of the Trump administration’s broad plan to establish peace in Ukraine is a proposal that ‘radically changes the US’s long-standing energy policy’".

"According to the US view, Europe should resume purchasing Russian gas in larger volumes. This would be an economic boon for Moscow and restore its influence in the region," the publication writes.

According to people familiar with the negotiations, President Trump’s special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff put forward this idea during talks with Ukrainian and European officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv last month.

Read more: Meeting with American side may take place next week, - Zelenskyy

"The Americans argue that, to encourage Russia to end the war in Ukraine, the latter could consider resuming the operation of the pipelines that previously transported Russian natural gas to Europe," the article states.

Europe is against it

European representatives who took part in the talks reacted extremely negatively to this idea. After all, its implementation would undermine the European Union’s long-standing efforts, supported by Washington, to move away from Russian gas. However, Trump’s representatives view the export of Russian gas as a potential component of a peace settlement. They argue that Ukraine would allegedly receive revenue, whilst European voters, in their view, "will inevitably seek cheaper energy sources".

Read more: US will continue to lift sanctions against Russia; ’diesel deal’ is just first step, - Zelenskyy

"This approach highlights the unusual – and, according to critics, fundamentally flawed – nature of Trump’s new diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Instead of putting pressure on Vladimir Putin or strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, the administration has devoted considerable attention to finding economic incentives for Russia and discussing this issue in talks with European and Ukrainian partners," the article states.

The publication also notes that US and Russian representatives have been discussing potential business deals since last year, yet there are no signs that this has forced the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to back down from his key demands. And given how resolutely European and Ukrainian leaders are opposing a return to dependence on Russian gas, this proposal could further complicate the Trump administration’s efforts to end the war.

See more: Old world order is crumbling; Europe needs new security doctrines, – Zaluzhnyi. PHOTO

In its statement, the White House noted that the war "is driving up energy prices across Europe and creating serious economic difficulties in both Russia and Ukraine".

"The United States is working closely with Ukraine and our European partners on a comprehensive peace proposal which, as part of a final settlement, provides economic incentives for both Russia and Ukraine. Our aim is not simply to end hostilities, but to create the conditions for lasting peace, economic recovery and greater stability throughout the region," the statement reads.