Occupiers struck high-rise building in Odesa: child was injured. PHOTO

Today, 18 October, Russian troops attacked Odesa, resulting in a child being injured.

This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that the enemy targeted a residential high-rise block in a densely populated area of Odesa. The roof caught fire. Flats on the top floor were damaged.

A 13-year-old girl was injured in the attack. Medical staff are providing her with the necessary care.

All relevant services are working at the scene. An operational headquarters has been set up to assist residents.

See also on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked the Odesa region overnight: holiday homes and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the night of 18 October, Russian troops launched a massive strike on the energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, resulting in power cuts.

See also: The strike on a shop in the Odesa region is a telling reaction by Russia to signals from the US, says Zelenskyy. PHOTOS