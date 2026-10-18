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Occupiers struck high-rise building in Odesa: child was injured. PHOTO
Today, 18 October, Russian troops attacked Odesa, resulting in a child being injured.
This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that the enemy targeted a residential high-rise block in a densely populated area of Odesa. The roof caught fire. Flats on the top floor were damaged.
A 13-year-old girl was injured in the attack. Medical staff are providing her with the necessary care.
All relevant services are working at the scene. An operational headquarters has been set up to assist residents.
What led up to it
As a reminder, on the night of 18 October, Russian troops launched a massive strike on the energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, resulting in power cuts.
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