​The Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, stated that Ukraine would not be able to win the war, arguing that it was impossible to defeat Russia or march into Moscow flying the Ukrainian flag.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET, which cites RBC-Ukraine.

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Details

"Ukraine will never be able to win this war. After all, when someone in Italy said, ‘Ukraine will win the war’, some people thought that Ukraine wanted to crush Russia. That Zelenskyy would practically march into Moscow with the Ukrainian flag. No, that’s impossible," said Crosetto.

He added that his aim was to ensure Ukraine’s survival and bring the war to an end.

Read more: Trump sees Zelenskyy as main obstacle to peace in Ukraine and Nobel Prize, The Atlantic reports

A victory for Ukraine

"For Ukraine, victory means that Russia will leave, stop dropping bombs, and Ukraine will once again become a free country – free to live and shape its own future. That is precisely the kind of victory for Ukraine that we all want," explained the Italian minister.

What led up to it

It is worth recalling that in July this year, Guido Crosetto claimed that Ukraine had already won the war against Russia, whilst the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was stuck on the front line.