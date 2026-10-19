Ukraine has paid for Patriot missiles, but some of the deliveries have not yet been approved, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. is supplying Ukraine with only 12 missiles per month for the Patriot air defense systems. This is roughly four times less than during Joe Biden’s presidency. Some of the shipments that Ukraine has already paid for have not yet been approved.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in Zelenskyy’s interview with Bloomberg.

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Ukraine has paid for the Patriot missiles, but not all deliveries have been approved

Patriot missiles are the primary means of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, which are causing significant damage to the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities. Ukraine purchases these munitions from the United States, specifically through the PURL program, under which allies pay for American weapons for Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is currently receiving 12 missiles per month. Under the Biden administration, deliveries were roughly four times higher. At that time, the missiles were provided free of charge as military aid, whereas now Ukraine is purchasing them.

"We paid for the weapons. Some of the deliveries were approved, while others were not. And this is not a technical issue," the president emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to stand for second term if elections take place during war: "It is my duty"

Zelenskyy proposed a deal with the U.S. on ballistic missile defense

The President of Ukraine proposed a deal to Washington: Ukraine would cease strikes on Russian diesel fuel, and the U.S. would supply Patriot missiles to protect Ukrainian targets.

"But they just want us to stop striking diesel fuel facilities. And if we strike, they’ll cut us off from something," Zelenskyy said.

The situation regarding the interception of Russian ballistic missiles remains challenging. According to information cited in a Censor.NET article referencing CNN, Ukraine has once again run out of Patriot interceptor missiles. As a result, the country was unable to repel the latest massive ballistic missile strike.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is receiving missiles from the leaders of other countries in small batches—one or two at a time. According to him, only the U.S. can provide large-scale assistance with such supplies.

At the same time, Greece and Spain have refused to transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine, even though some of these munitions are nearing their expiration dates.

Incidentally, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly being unwilling to negotiate an end to the war.