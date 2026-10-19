Russian forces damaged the Consultative and Diagnostic Centre in Kyiv: no casualties. PHOTOS

One of the Consultative and Diagnostic Centres in Kyiv has been damaged as a result of a night-time attack by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The incident took place in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

"The blast wave shattered over 200 windows and doors in the premises and damaged the ceilings, as well as equipment in the medical facility," the statement said.

No staff members were injured. Medical staff have now been transferred to work at other facilities.

There were no patients in the medical centre at the time of the attack.











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What led up to this?

On the night of 19 October, the enemy launched ballistic strikes on the capital: damage was recorded in at least three districts of the city.

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