61 per cent of Ukrainians are categorically opposed to withdrawal of troops from Donbas, even in exchange for security guarantees, – KIIS. PHOTO

The majority of Ukrainians are not prepared to agree to the transfer of the entire Donbas region to Russian control in exchange for security guarantees from the US and European countries. 61 per cent of those surveyed consider such a condition categorically unacceptable, whilst only 7 per cent would agree to it without significant hesitation.

This is according to the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted between 8 and 16 October 2026, as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to the survey, a total of 35 per cent of respondents admit the possibility of such a concession, though most of them acknowledge that it would be a difficult decision. A further 4 per cent were undecided.

Compared with late July–early August, no statistically significant changes have been recorded in Ukrainians’ attitudes towards this proposal.

Read more: 61% of Ukrainians oppose ceasefire without security guarantees, - KMIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Pressure on Ukraine has not increased willingness to concede the Donbas

Pollsters separately compared respondents’ answers before and after the announcement of the so-called ‘diesel deal’ and the subsequent intensification of pressure on Ukraine.

Among those surveyed on 8–9 October, 57 per cent categorically rejected the transfer of Donbas to Russia. By contrast, among those who responded on 10–16 October, this figure had risen to 62 per cent.

KIIS emphasises that the difference falls within the margin of statistical error, so it is not possible to speak of a significant increase in opposition.

At the same time, the survey did not reveal any increase in Ukrainians’ willingness to agree to territorial concessions under external pressure.

"At least for now, the campaign to put pressure on Ukraine has not led to a greater willingness to accept this proposal," the sociologists noted.

A negative attitude towards the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donbas prevails in all regions of the country. Depending on the region, half or the majority of respondents reject such a condition even if security guarantees were in place.

Read more: Ukraine must receive effective security guarantees, not ones like Budapest Memorandum, - Magyar

How the survey was conducted

The survey took place from 8 to 16 October 2026. Researchers conducted telephone interviews with 1,031 adult residents of territory under Ukrainian control.

The sample did not include residents of temporarily occupied territories or Ukrainians who had left the country after 24 February 2022. However, the respondents did include internally displaced persons.

Under normal conditions, the formal statistical margin of error for figures close to 50 per cent does not exceed 4 per cent. The pollsters also caution against possible additional systematic deviations linked to the conditions of war.

Read more: Budanov: Ukraine needs real security guarantees binding on our allies