This week we’ll finalize changes to reservation system; they won’t affect truly critical enterprises, - Koretskyi

Changes to the reservation system will be finalized this week to make it more equitable.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi made this statement in an interview with ВВС Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Who will be affected by the new reservation rules?

According to him, they are aimed at combating abuses, which, unfortunately, do exist.

"We don’t hide this problem and speak about it openly," he noted.

The prime minister emphasizes that these changes will not affect enterprises that are truly critical to the state.

"They will continue to operate as before. We are only reviewing cases where critical status is used merely as a formality to reserve slots for people not involved in truly critical work," Koretskyi added.

As previously reported, Koretskyi also noted that the number of deferrals is increasing by tens of thousands each month.

Read more: Koretskyi on change to reservation system: There’s no betrayal here; details will follow. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Ministry of Economy is proposing to reduce the quota for reserving defence industry workers from 100 per cent to 85 per cent.

At the same time, the Armourers’ Council has opposed this decision and is calling for the option to reserve up to 100 per cent of conscript-eligible employees at companies in the sector to be retained.

The National Association of Defence Industry Enterprises of Ukraine (NAUDI), for its part, has called on the Ministry of Economy to withdraw the draft resolution on reducing the mobilisation quota for the defence industry to 85 per cent.

Read more: "No people – no resources at front": "General Chereshnia" advocates for 100% retention of reservations for defense industry