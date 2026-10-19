No information on possible meeting between Xi Jinping, Trump and Putin – China’s FM

China’s foreign ministry currently has no information about a possible meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and dictator Putin.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What does Beijing say?

"Regarding this issue, I currently have no information to share," she said in response to a question about the possibility of such a meeting.

Read more: Putin wants to hold summit with Trump and Xi Jinping to end war, - Peskov

Background

Earlier reports indicated that Russia was proposing a trilateral summit in November involving US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Rubio confirmed that discussions about a meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin had taken place.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping meet at White House: "China and US are great powers; we will develop our friendship"