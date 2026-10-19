ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16416 visitors online
News Meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin
698 3

No information on possible meeting between Xi Jinping, Trump and Putin – China’s FM

China says it has no information on proposed Xi-Trump-Putin summit

China’s foreign ministry currently has no information about a possible meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and dictator Putin.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What does Beijing say?

"Regarding this issue, I currently have no information to share," she said in response to a question about the possibility of such a meeting.

Read more: Putin wants to hold summit with Trump and Xi Jinping to end war, - Peskov

Background 

  • Earlier reports indicated that Russia was proposing a trilateral summit in November involving US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
  • Rubio confirmed that discussions about a meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin had taken place.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping meet at White House: "China and US are great powers; we will develop our friendship"

Author: 

China (857) Vladimir Putin (4202) Xi Jinping (164) Donald Trump (3242)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 