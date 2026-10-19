EU will not lift sanctions until Russia ends war in Ukraine, - European Commission

The European Union has no intention of lifting sanctions against Russia until Moscow ends its war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, this was stated by the European Commission’s chief spokesperson, Paula Pinho, during today’s briefing in Brussels.

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The European Commission has confirmed that its sanctions policy towards Russia remains unchanged

In response to the question of whether the US had discussed with the EU a proposal to purchase Russian gas as part of a possible settlement of the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, and whether the European Commission categorically rejects any return to importing Russian gas, the spokesperson stated:

"It is worth recalling the conclusions of the European Council, which state that the European Council regrets the United States’ earlier decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel. For our part, we stand by our position. Let me reiterate: the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made her position clear last week before the start of the European Council meeting, confirming that we will not lift any sanctions until Russia ends the war. The position is therefore quite unambiguous."

Read more: US will continue to lift sanctions against Russia; ’diesel deal’ is just first step, - Zelenskyy

The EU is calling for coordinated sanctions against Russia, in conjunction with the US

The spokesperson also reaffirmed the EU’s position that it is precisely coordinated action on sanctions by both sides of the Atlantic that can play a decisive role in bringing the war to an end.