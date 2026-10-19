Germany insists on Ukraine’s participation in all talks on ending the war

Germany insists that Ukraine must participate directly in any negotiations on ending the war with Russia. Berlin believes that only Ukraine can determine the terms on which peace would be acceptable to the country.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Katrin Deschauer said this at a government press conference in Berlin, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Berlin insists: peace cannot be agreed without Ukraine

Deschauer stressed that Ukraine must play a key role in any diplomatic process aimed at ending the war. She was responding to journalists’ questions about possible talks between the United States and Russia without Ukrainian participation.

"Ultimately, it is Ukraine that will decide what kind of peace is acceptable to it. But this is, of course, only possible when those directly affected play a key role," the German Foreign Ministry representative said.

According to her, Berlin consistently advocates Ukraine’s participation in all negotiations concerning an end to Russian aggression.

Read more: Ukraine ready for 5 ceasefire options, but Russia’s agreement is needed – Foreign Ministry

Talks without Zelenskyy: what the German government said

German federal government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius commented on reports of a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said the German government had no information of its own about such an initiative and knew of it only through media reports.

At the same time, Kornelius stressed that Ukraine had already proposed sufficient diplomatic steps to end the war. In his view, these proposals should be heeded.

"It would be appropriate to respond to these proposals, because a diplomatic end to the war will only be possible with the participation of the country that was attacked," the German government spokesperson emphasised.

Read more: "Bars" interceptors have achieved highest shoot-down rate for jet-powered drones, - Zelenskyy