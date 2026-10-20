Ukraine should not join NATO, - Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine is not a formal ally of the United States and, in his opinion, should not join NATO.

According to Censor.NET, Vance made these remarks in an interview with 2WAY TONIGHT.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"As far as I know, we don't have an official alliance agreement with Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO. I don't think it should join NATO.

I believe it is a country worthy of great admiration, a beautiful country with many wonderful people," said the U.S. vice president.

According to Vance, the U.S. and Ukraine will continue to cooperate on a number of issues, but their positions will not always align.

"We will work together on some issues, but on others, our positions will be at odds," he added.

Ukraine’s NATO accession: What is known?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in October that the United States cannot currently take a definitive position on whether Ukraine should become a full member of NATO.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s NATO membership could be one way out of the war. In his view, this is in the interests not only of Kyiv but of all of Europe.

Read more: Ukraine’s NATO membership is a security guarantee for Europe, Zelenskyy says