Russian soldier took off his body armour, raised his hands and, bowing repeatedly, asked Ukrainian drone to take him prisoner. VIDEO

Border guards from the Kharkiv detachment captured a Russian occupier who had decided to surrender to a Ukrainian drone. Upon seeing the drone, the Russian serviceman began gesticulating wildly, raising his hands and bowing, signalling his intention to lay down his arms.

According to Censor.NET,the footage shows the occupier trying in every possible way to indicate that he has no intention of putting up a fight.

The Russian raises his hands in the air, bows and gestures to the drone operator, asking him not to attack him.

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To finally convince the Ukrainian military of his intentions, the occupier takes off his body armour and continues to demonstrate his willingness to surrender.

The drone operator decides to give the Russian soldier the chance to be taken prisoner. The drone begins to move towards the Ukrainian positions, and the occupier follows it, carrying out the instructions.

Eventually, the drone leads the Russian soldier to fighters from the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment, who take him prisoner.

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