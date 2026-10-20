Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv was not hit during Russian attack, but traffic may be disrupted – Kyiv City State Administration
Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv was not damaged in the Russian attack on October 20, but traffic across it may be disrupted.
The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Details
According to the administration, the bridge was not damaged, contrary to reports by some channels. However, traffic across it may be disrupted as law enforcement officers need to document the aftermath of the attack near the bridge.
Public transport services using the bridge may also experience delays. Passengers are asked to take this into account when planning their journeys.
Attack on Kyiv on October 20
- Russian drones continued to attack Kyiv throughout the day on October 20. In the morning, a drone fell near a petrol station in the Holosiivskyi district at the entrance to the capital. One person was killed, and seven others were injured.
- UAV debris also fell on two medical facilities in the capital, injuring three people.
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