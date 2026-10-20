Russia struck operating theatre of Strazhesko Institute of National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv: patient was injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have once again struck a hospital in Kyiv – the operating theatre at the Strazhesko Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences.

This was reported by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"This is the second time. Last year, the strike hit the fourth floor of the institute, and now it has hit the sixth floor, where the operating theatre is located. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. One patient was injured and received all the necessary medical care.



The institute treats people with heart conditions from all over Ukraine. Here, they perform operations, provide post-heart attack care and give people a new lease of life," said the head of government.

Read more: Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv was not hit during Russian attack, but traffic may be disrupted – Kyiv City State Administration







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